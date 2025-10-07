Max & Sherry Sign Historic Deal with MBC — Reality Show to Air on DSTV

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with popular restaurateurs Max and Sherry, paving the way for a brand-new reality TV show set to hit the screens on DSTV Channel 295 (MBC TV) starting 1 November 2025.

The show, aptly titled “The Max & Sherry Moment,” promises to bring heartwarming surprises, laughter, and real-life inspiration to viewers across Malawi and beyond.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, MBC Director General George Kasakula described the collaboration as “a celebration of creativity and Malawian storytelling.”

“We’re thrilled to showcase the journey of two young entrepreneurs who are redefining the creative economy while promoting Malawian identity and optimism,” Kasakula said.

He emphasized that MBC will ensure top-tier production quality as it brings the inspiring Max & Sherry story from social media to television screens.

MBC Director of Programmes, Kate Kujaliwa, said the show will highlight the duo’s surprise outreach to people with extraordinary or moving stories.

“The Max & Sherry Moment will showcase positivity, kindness, and human connection — values that reflect who we are as Malawians,” Kujaliwa said.

On his part, Hope Mezuwa, Managing Partner of Max & Sherry, said the MoU marks a new chapter in their storytelling journey.

“Our social media following has been incredible, especially our surprise visits to people celebrating special milestones. Now we’re taking that same energy to television — to reach even more hearts,” Mezuwa said.

In a statement shared on their official platforms, Max & Sherry expressed excitement and gratitude to their growing community of supporters.

“We are delighted and thankful to announce that ‘The Max & Sherry Moment’ will soon air on MBC TV, DSTV Channel 295. This milestone is because of all of you who continue to believe in us. Zikomo kwambiri!” they wrote.

They further thanked God for His love and guidance, adding that the move to TV will allow even those outside social media to experience the surprises and joy the brand has become known for.

With this collaboration, MBC is not only tapping into the pulse of modern Malawian creativity but also reaffirming its mission to promote homegrown talent and stories that uplift the nation.

As anticipation builds, one thing is clear — The Max & Sherry Moment is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of kindness, culture, and the beautiful spirit of Malawi.

