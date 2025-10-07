Breaking News: Goshen City Unveils K1.27 Billion Sponsorship Deal for Dedza Dynamos

In a historic boost for Malawian football, Goshen City has announced a K1.27 billion sponsorship deal for Dedza Dynamos Football Club, marking one of the biggest private sector investments in local sport.

Announcing the deal, Goshen City founder and visionary behind the futuristic urban project said the sponsorship will run for two and a half years, symbolizing the company’s deep commitment to community empowerment, youth development, and national pride.

“It gives me great joy to officially announce a sponsorship of K1.27 billion to Dedza Dynamos under Goshen City — a city designed to be futuristic, iconic, and rooted in community opportunity,” he said.

He revealed that Goshen City’s hospitality wing will open in January 2026, noting that the partnership reflects the brand’s broader mission to blend sport, ambition, and community transformation.

“Goshen City believes in people — in nurturing dreams, unlocking potential, and creating spaces where talent thrives,” he said.

This is not Goshen City’s first foray into football. In 2023, through the Goshen City Trust, the project unveiled a K60 million sponsorship package for women’s football — including K29 million for the Scorchers’ COSAFA trip, K10 million in player allowances, and K21 million to rebrand the national women’s league into the Goshen Women’s Football League.

The Goshen boss also recalled supporting the Malawi National Football Team back in 2016, long before Goshen City was conceived — proof, he said, of a long-standing passion for Malawian football.

In a light-hearted moment, he praised the Dedza Dynamos technical team for their discipline and professionalism, joking:

“If I had your discipline, I’d probably be playing number 10 for the team myself — but let’s be honest, my talents are better off in sponsorship than scoring goals!”

The announcement was met with excitement from football fans and Dedza residents alike, who hailed the deal as a game-changing moment for community football and a shining example of corporate patriotism in action.

“This partnership is more than a contract,” he concluded. “It’s the beginning of a legacy — Goshen City and Dedza Dynamos, building dreams together.”

