VP Jane Ansah Exposes Fake Facebook Page: “Beware of Online Impostors!”

Vice-President Dr. Jane Ansah has sounded the alarm over a fake Facebook account operating in her name and spreading false information about government business.

The fraudulent page has been circulating misleading posts related to the Office of the Minister of State and the Office of the Second Vice-President, prompting Dr. Ansah to issue a firm public warning.

“This page is not mine and does not represent my office or any official government communication,” Dr. Ansah clarified in an interview with local media.

She has since urged Malawians to disown and report the fake account, emphasizing that such acts of impersonation are dangerous and deceptive, capable of misinforming the nation on sensitive matters.

Dr. Ansah’s office has already reported the page to Meta for immediate removal and called on the public to exercise vigilance by verifying online sources before sharing information.

“All genuine updates about my office and government business will only be released through verified social media pages,” she stressed.

The Vice-President further warned that misinformation undermines public trust in national institutions and disrupts the government’s communication with citizens.

Digital analysts say the incident reflects a growing wave of online impersonation targeting public figures in Malawi, urging authorities to strengthen cyber safety awareness and enforcement.

Dr. Ansah reaffirmed her commitment to transparency and truthful engagement, saying her office will continue to keep Malawians informed through credible, verified channels.

“Let us all guard the truth together,” she said. “Fake pages may mislead—but truth always prevails.”

