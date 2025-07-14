SHOCKING CONFESSION: Witness Admits Writing Gangata’s Form 4 Exams for K4 Million

In a stunning twist to the case involving Alfred Gangata, Deputy Regional Governor for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Central Region, a key state witness has confessed to writing Form 4 exams on Gangata’s behalf in exchange for a hefty K4 million promise.

Taking the stand at the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe, Andrew Phambala, a qualified teacher, did not mince words when he admitted to the arrangement. “The money was simply too much to turn down,” he declared during cross-examination led by Gangata’s legal team.

When lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale pressed him on why he agreed to the unethical act and whether teacher training institutions encourage dishonesty, Phambala responded bluntly:

“With such a sum, even you, Mr. Kaphale, would have considered it.”

Kaphale, unfazed, retorted that not everyone is willing to trade integrity for cash.

The courtroom, packed with spectators and party supporters, listened intently as Phambala also admitted to lying to the police during the initial investigations, claiming he was a businessman rather than a teacher in an attempt to dodge arrest.

As the hearing progressed, Gangata’s legal team requested an adjournment to obtain additional documentation from the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), which they say is crucial for further questioning of the witness. Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda granted the request, stressing the need for thorough proceedings in the interest of justice.

The case has captured national attention since Gangata’s arrest in March this year. He is accused of using a fake Form 4 certificate obtained through illicit means—specifically, by having someone else, in this case, Phambala, sit the exams for him back in 2018.

Phambala’s testimony has not only intensified the spotlight on the case but also raised broader concerns about corruption and fraud in Malawi’s education system.

More developments are expected as the case resumes on a date to be announced soon.

