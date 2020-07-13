Sibale replaces Msakakuona as coach for Blue Eagles

Lilongwe based Blue Eagles Football Club will now have Christopher Sibale as its Head Coach following the appointment of De klerk Msakakuona as Head Coach for Malawi Under 17 National Football Team.

Msakakuona was recently given a contract by government together with Patrick Mabedi who will be in charge of the Malawi Under 20 National Football Team.

Following Msakakuona’s leave, management of the club has settled for Christopher Sibale who was already Technical Director at the club and holds a CAF A Coaching Licence.

According to Vice General Secretary for the club, William Nkhoma, Sibale will be assisted by Wilson Chidati until such a time when a replacement for Msakakuona will be found.

“The technical panel we had this season was very strong. We feel Sibale will ably guide the team throughout the season. If you noticed, when Msakakuona left for national duties in the past, the team was still doing well and so we feel the remaining coaches still have the philosophy for Blue Eagles,” said Nkhoma.

Meanwhile, the club’s Chairperson Alexander Ngwala, has been transferred to South Lunzu Police Unit where he will be the Officer-in-Charge and Nkhoma says relevant authorities will sit down to identify his replacement.

