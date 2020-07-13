Ngwala bids farewell to Blue Eagles

Blue Eagles Football Club will start the new soccer season once football returns without their flamboyant Chairperson Alexander Ngwala.

Ngwala has been transfered from Police Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe to South Lunzu Police Station where he will be serving as Officer In-Charge.

In his farewell remarks, Ngwala expressed appreciation with the support he enjoyed from both players, technical panel and fellow executive committee members that made his work easily.

“I would like to register my appreciation for overwhelming support I enjoyed when I was serving as Blue Eagles FC Chair,” said Ngwala.

According to the outgoing Chairman, while serving his position, he has learnt a lot of things as well as gaining experience on football administration.

“I have learnt quite a lot from your contributions towards football administration and football politics. I will now serve as OC [Officer In-Charge] South Lunzu. I will heavily miss the team. Continue rendering support to my successor” he said.

Blue Eagles Media Officer Steve Kumalonje described Ngwala as a passionate leader who always strived for excellency.

“Ngwala will always be remembered for his passion for the game and someone whose main interest was to see Blue Eagles risong to the occassion. No wonder the team did exceptionally well under his tenure both in cups and TNM Super League” said Kumalonje.

He further described Ngwala as an open minded person who always accomodated views of other people as well as ensuring that the players are getting incentives to spur them forward.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of the Club Arnold Silungwe and General Secretary Sydney Ching’oma will be working hand in hand until until the club elects new Chairperson this is according to Kumalonje.

