Sick cluck: Sex-starved pervert ‘rapes’ chicken, Malawi police hunting him

Malawi Police in Blantyre are looking for a man only identified as Dengadenga on the offence of “raping” a chicken.

A 63-year-old farmer in Machinjiri, Blantyre reported on Tuesday to police that Dengadenga was caught naked, with bloody private parts and a dead chicken in his hands.

The farmer, Henry Makoti, said he was away in his garden farming when his daughter called him to rush home after Dengadenga was caught red handed in the act.

“After noticing that people were coming in the chicken kraal, he threw the dead chicken out of window,” Makoti told police investigators.

He said people in the area managed to apprehend Dengadenga but he run away.

The development comes amidst hundreds of women marching against rape in Malawi’s three main cities on Tuesday, demanding harsher penalties to eradicate an entrenched culture of sexual violence.

Activists, politicians and journalists gathered to voice outrage at the violence, which has mainly targeted minors.

Waving placards that said “Hang the rapists” and “They are girls, not your toys”, they chanted songs denouncing rape impunity.

Malawi police recorded 1,501 cases of sexual violence between January and September this year compared to 1,766 in 2019. Just over 1,500 cases were recorded in 2018.

Police spokesman Peter Kalaya vowed to do more to “eliminate these evils”.

“We have arrested a lot of people, most of whom are serving sentences,” he assured.

Women-led activism is drawing attention to widespread rape in Malawi, where sexual abuse is often culturally normalised and rarely reported.

