Prison break at Thyolo as six inmates escape

Six prisoners have escaped at Thyolo Prison, prison authorities have confirmed. Southern region prisons spokesperson Julius Magombo said the prisoners escaped from the prison on Tuesday by breaking through iron sheets at the prison’s toilet.

Magombo said the prisoners jumped through the fence of the prison.

“But the alert prison officers managed to recapture four of the prisoners within an hour after a cat and rat chase,” he said.

He said Thyolo prison has been used as an isolation and observation centre for covid-19 of newly admitted prisoners pending to be transferred to other prisons after 14 days.

Magombo however said two prisoners are still at large, saying prison and police officers have intensified their search.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares