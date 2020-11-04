Pastor Mboro bury the holy hatchet with Prophet Bushiri

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday had unsusual support from his spiritual advsersary self-proclaimed Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro, when the Malawian preacher was being granted bail at the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

Incredible Happenings church leader, pastor Mboro has been up in arms against Bushiri fuelling a cockatil of allegations against the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, Bushiri.

But on Wednesday, Mboro came to court in support of Bushiri and his wife were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

Mboro previously said he’s in a spiritual war with Bushiri but has now changed his tune.

He claims that he dreamt that Bushiri would be in jail for 16 days. Bushiri and his wife spent two weeks behind bars.

According to Mboro, their feud is a thing of the past.

“I want to say rise, and we will build the kingdom of God,” he said .

Magistrate Thandi Theledi handed down stringent bail conditions for Bushiris.

“Bail is only a mean of securing the attendance of the accused person in the rest of the criminal proceedings,” Theledi said during her determination.

The couple were granted bail off R200,000 each.

Bushiri’s supporters had been gathering outside court since the beginning of the bail hearings, insisting he and his wife had done nothing wrong.

There was singing and chanting and shouts of jubilation outside the court.

Supporters reacted immediately once the bail verdict for their leader was made.

“I am happy that our special parents are getting released. All I wanted was for our special parents to be released. I’m just so happy,” said one supporter as quoted by Eye Witness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares