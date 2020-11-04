Israel tells Malawi to meddle in Middle east politics
Israel has told Malawi to confront Iran for allegedly sponsoring terrorists who attack the Jewish state, according to the Times of Israel.
Israel’s foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi said this on Tuesday in Israel when he held a joint press conference with his Malawian counterpart, Eisenhower Mkaka.
Ashkenazi also requested Malawi to publicly outlaw the Tehran backed Lebanese organization, Hezbollah which Israel, US and other Western countries label as a terrorist organisation.
Mkaka did not immediately respond to the issues raised by Ashkenazi during the press conference.
However, Ashkenazi hailed Malawi’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, making Malawi the first African country to do so and the third in the world after the US and Guatamala.
Ashkenazi pledged his country’s help in Malawi’s development programs.
“We will help Malawi build a better future, for the next generation,” he said.
Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, also hailed Malawi’s decision to have a mission in Jerusalem.
“Thank you, Malawi, for recognizing the historic truth that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people and the state of Israel,” he says in a tweet.
Malawi, mostly a Christian country, has no embassy in Israel and Israel’s ambassador to Malawi is based in Nairobi, Kenya.
We are inviting bees to come and bite us. Malawi is not a sovereign country politically and economically so much that it can not afford to have a single enemy country globally. How did we arrive at this choice? Biblically maybe? In some of these things It’s better to be underdogs otherwise we are becoming a pawn entity
This is what we call asking for trouble.
You want to meddle in middle east politics,you can’t even feed your own people.
Is it about making a name? At least Mkaka had the sense not to comment..
Malawi brace yourself you will become a pon in a war which will be way over your heads.
We are very poor and so far away to solve the Iranian or Palestinian problems, chakwera do not listen to this devlish talk from Israel. Israel is rich country and can afford to antagonise anyone, Malawi on the other hand needs to befriend every country. Malawi does not have enemy countries.
Bodza anayambana okha away if it’s not our business. Afuna ma terrorist ativute