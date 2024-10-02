SICO does it again for boxing: Supports Saturday’s bout in Lilongwe with K7.5 million

SICO Holdings has today donated K7.5 million to New Dawn Boxing Promotions to be used for the upcoming boxing match between the country’s boxer Hannock Phiri and Regen Champion from the DRC which will take place on 05 October 2024 at the BICC in the city of Lilongwe.

This time, the company has raised the amount by K1.5 million, based on the fact that in June 2024, they gave K6 million to New Dawn Boxing Promotions to hold a belt fight between Simeon “Super Power” Tchetha and Limbani “The Lion” Masamba.

The General Manager of SICO Holdings, Mr. Mathews Mughogho, said that he has given the support because he is satisfied with the way the officials of New Dawn Boxing Promotions manage their operations.

He said that he is hopeful that through this help, the boxing that will be held on this day will be of high quality.

On his part, the chief consultant of New Dawn Boxing Promotions, Brighton Mwando, has thanked the company for raising the support, saying it will help them complete all their boxing activities.

