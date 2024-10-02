UDF Convention: Atupele Muluzi endorsed as presidential candidate

Blantyre, Malawi — In a defining moment for the United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi has once again been endorsed as the party’s presidential candidate at the UDF National Convention, currently underway at COMESA Hall in Blantyre. The endorsement solidifies Muluzi’s leadership and positions him to contest in the 2025 general elections, with the backing of the party’s grassroots and national leadership.

The announcement came as no surprise, as Muluzi has been the face of the UDF for years, maintaining a strong presence in the party and national politics. His re-election was met with applause from delegates who converged from across the country, eager to reaffirm their support for the man they believe can bring the UDF back into the corridors of power.

In his acceptance speech, Muluzi expressed gratitude to the delegates and emphasized his vision for a renewed UDF. “This endorsement is not just about me; it is about our shared mission to move Malawi forward. We are at a critical point in our nation’s history, and the UDF must be at the forefront of bringing positive change,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi also underscored the need for unity within the party, pointing out that the endorsement was a testament to the trust placed in him to lead the UDF into a new chapter. “We stand together as one UDF family, united in our commitment to serve Malawians and address the challenges they face,” he added.

This convention marks another significant endorsement for Muluzi, who first rose to leadership in the UDF over a decade ago. As the son of Malawi’s former president, Bakili Muluzi, he has sought to reinvigorate the party by focusing on youth inclusion, economic reform, and building alliances with other political parties.

Political observers note that the UDF, under Atupele’s leadership, is poised to play a pivotal role in the 2025 elections. With the political landscape becoming increasingly fragmented, the UDF could form strategic alliances with other opposition parties, such as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), to challenge the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

However, some within the UDF still call for deeper reforms and wider engagement with the electorate. Muluzi, aware of these challenges, reaffirmed his commitment to broadening the party’s appeal. “Our goal is to reach every Malawian, in every corner of this country. The UDF’s message of peace, development, and prosperity is more relevant than ever,” Muluzi said.

As the convention continues, discussions on policy directions and future strategies are expected to dominate the agenda, with Muluzi’s endorsement serving as a rallying point for the party. The UDF faces the task of revitalizing its structures and presenting itself as a viable alternative in the upcoming elections.

The 2025 presidential race is shaping up to be highly competitive, and with Atupele Muluzi as their candidate, the UDF is ready to take its place in the contest.

Burnett Munthali is a political analyst and journalist covering Malawian politics and socio-economic issues.

