Increasing divorce rates in Malawi: What’s behind this trend?

Despite the strong family values, Malawi is facing a high number of divorce rates. Marriage in this society has always been a serious commitment. However, the number of couples seeking to separate has increased significantly. This has sparked widespread concern among religious leaders and family advocates.

The reasons behind this trend are diverse. Nonetheless, understanding them is crucial for addressing their impact on society. Below are a few key reasons behind the surge in divorce rates.

1. Economic Pressures

Economic pressure is among the primary causes of divorce globally. However, poverty levels in Malawi remain high, making financial strain the cause of most conflicts. Most families struggle financially, creating resentment between spouses.

For starters, this is among the poorest countries globally. This means most people live below the poverty level. This has a direct effect on marriage, as most families can’t meet their basic needs. The daily stress caused by financial insecurity exerts immense pressure on couples, leading to frequent disagreements.

Men have typically been the primary breadwinners in the traditional Malawian society. However, the country’s weak economy and limited jobs mean most men can’t find stable employment. Their inability to fulfill their primary responsibilities leads to feelings of shame, failure, and frustration, often resulting in conflict within their households. In some situations, male partners turn to alcohol and other destructive behaviors as a coping mechanism, further straining their relationships.

2. Changing Gender Roles

The changing perception of gender roles, especially women empowerment, is a significant contributor. Previous norms have evolved, challenging the expectations about the roles of both genders in marriage. While these changes create opportunities for women, they also cause tension within marriages.

The most significant development is the increasing population of employed women. Various programs that empower women have enabled them to achieve financial independence. This is a change from previous gender norms, where they were confined to domestic roles and relied on their husbands for economic support.

Financial independence has enabled many women to explore their lives, especially the freedom to decide about relationships. Women previously stayed in unhappy and abusive marriages because they couldn’t support themselves. However, modern empowerment has given them the option of leaving marriages that aren’t fulfilling, increasing divorce rates. Women also have the financial means to hire a divorce lawyer.

3. Erosion of Cultural and Religious Values

Eroding cultural and religious values are also key features contributing to the rise in divorce rates. Marriages in traditional Malawian societies were deeply rooted in cultural customs and religious teachings. However, urbanization and influence from globalized ideas have changed how Malawians view marriage, with most foundational values losing their influence.

For instance, religion had a central role in shaping and sustaining marriages. Islam and Christianity promote marriage as a sacred and lifelong covenant. Religious leaders played an instrumental role in counseling couples, advocating forgiveness and reconciliation.

However, ongoing changes in social attitudes have made many younger Malawians less adherent to strict religious teachings. This has weakened the societal pressure to stay in marriage. Many people have also accepted the concept of divorce, including religious communities, reflecting a shift in priorities and values.

Endnote

Divorce among Malawians was traditionally taboo. However, it has been a normalized concept in many ways. Addressing the rising divorce rates requires a multifaceted approach. The government and religious institutions should focus on increasing access to marriage counseling services. Women’s empowerment should also be accompanied by efforts to promote healthy and respectful relationships.

