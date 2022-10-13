Synod says marriage seminars a tool to counter divorce cases

The Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has emphasised the importance of marriage seminars as a tool for dealing with marital challenges among its clergy.

The Synod has managed to reach out to 264 couples of church ministers through marriage seminars from 2019.

Speaking at a marriage seminar attended by thirty Church ministers at Uliwa CCAP on Sunday, Synod’s Capacity Development Officer, Reverend Glad Kumwenda, said the seminars have helped in mending broken relationships. He added that the synod would like to change the understanding of marriage by, among other things, addressing issues faced by couples that are sometimes aggravated by cultural beliefs.

“In the past we could not articulate marriage issues in public. But now we are trying to change the understanding of marriage by people. So at first people are sceptical but when they test the lessons, they really enjoy and appreciate,” he said.

The church has since extended the seminars to lay couples within the church and there are also plans to have other seminars for single and widowed congregants.

Moderator for the synod, Reverend Reuben Msowoya, said he was impressed with the progress registered as marriages were at the centre of God’s ministry.

“We need to have good marriages. We need to see the love of God reflected in our Christian marriages. If there will be true love, we will conquer a lot of evils that are happening in marriages. If there is true love, people will concentrate on whatsoever they are supposed to do. That itself will help in improving the economy of our nation.

“So they need to take these lessons seriously and impart the same knowledge out there where they are serving,” remarked Reverend Msowoya.

Divorce cases in Malawi emanate from loss of interest, cruelty, infidelity and denying each other conjugal rights, just to mention but a few factors.

