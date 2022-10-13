Nankhumwa gives Chakwera 14 day ultimatum to address pressing issues

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has given President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera 14 days to address challenges affecting the nation.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Blantyre, Nankhumwa said would organise an all inclusive nationwide peaceful protests comprising of the clergy, the civil society organizations, the opposition, among others.

Among other things, he wants President Chakwera to make a statement on the K30 billion meant for procuring fertilizer which is alleged to have gone missing.

He also asked president Chakwera to stop his domestic travels.

Nankhumwa claims, the appetite for travel is draining the public purse and the already scarce fuel, that Malawians are grappling to access across the country.

The LoP has also demanded that Chakwera should tell Malawians the status of AIP, forex shortage, and the alleged ADMARC plunder and K30 billion fertilizer the Malawi government has been “duped”.

He has also called on Accountant General to conduct a forensic audit at ADMARC on purported extravagance.

This is the second time that Nankhumwa has made ultimatums which are never adhered to.

