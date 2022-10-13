HRDC asks Chakwera to suspend officials involved in AIP K750m scam

Rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called upon President Lazarus Chakwera to suspend officials involved in the controversial fertiliser contract between SFFRFM and a UK-based company Barkaat Foods Limited, which has put at risk K750 million of taxpayers money.

HRDC national chairperson Gift Trapence has also asked Chakwera and Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) to institute investigations and bring all culprits to book.

In a press statement, the HRDC leader observes that a statement by Ministry of Agriculture issued today is only an attempt to cover up the depth and gravity of the issue.

Said Trapence:” First question is; where was the call for tenders flighted? What criteria was used? Where is the Office of the Director of Public Procurement in all this? What prompted government to use this model of secret procurement?”

According to him, a simple internet search shows that Barkaat Foods Limited is a slaughterhouse.

Meanwhile HRDC call upon the Affordable Inputs (AIP) committee to ensure that there is transparency in the procurement of fertiliser contracting for the programme arguing that a procurement process should be shrouded in controversy and secrecy.

