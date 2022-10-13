Police arrest 2 women over dangerous drugs

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two women for allegedly being found in possession of dangerous drugs, suspected to be ephedrine without a licence

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigaru has identified the two as Beatrice Kaunda and Sekai Chiwala, aged 19 and 46 respectively.

Chigalu alleged that the suspects had in their possession a carton indicating to have contained mesh that was bound for Philippines, through one of the courier services in town.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects alleged to have been given the parcel by a certain Nigerian national who is a close neighbor to the first suspect to send it abroad through that courier company,” said Chigaru.

He said efforts to trace and arrest the alleged owner of the parcel are at an advanced stage now.

Police have since sent the suspected ephedrine to Pharmacy, Medicines and Regulatory Authority for analysis.

The suspects are expected to appear in court to answer a case of being found in possession of dangerous drugs.

