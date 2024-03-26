Sigh of relief from girls at Mpingu as they receive sanitary pads

Girls from Mpingu area in Lilongwe on Monday 25 March, 2024 were all smiles as a private citizen in the name of Alice Kanyama took an initiative to help the girls with sanitary pads.

Kamanya said she wanted to utilize her potential in helping these girls with sanitary pads as it has been a great problem more especially for less privileged to access these sanitary pads and this will help them not to miss classes when they are in menstruation period and she emphasized that this is part of an inspiration to the young Malawian girls.

“Me and my two friends Isabel Makwecha and Beatrice Kamoto who we are studying at Denver University we submitted our proposal and we get the funding to the tune of 1 million, we know it’s not a huge impact but we really know that any small impact we can do will help to keep these girls in school,” Kamanya said.

Seeds for promise which is a non-profit organization is the one which facilitated the donation as this is the only organization at Mpingu which is supporting young girls with different vocational skills and agricultural activities.

According to its managing director, Luwani Ghambi this is bringing in a great impact to the community as most of the girls in the area are now equipped with different developmental activities.

“This donational will go along way in inspiring our girls as they always feel ashamed to go to school while in menstruation period when they have no any sanitary pads to use,” he said.

Denver University under Center for Community Engagement to advance scholarship learning is the one which initiated the resources for its three students from Malawi to use in assisting the less privileged girls within the selected area.

Over 30 girls have benefited from the donation which has been initiated with over MK1 million.

