Silver beat Karonga to climb top of the table: Malawi TNM Super League

Silver Strikers have climbed to the summit of the TNM Super League for the first time this season following a hard fought 2-1 win over Karonga United at the Karonga Stadium on Sunday.

Early first half goals from Victor Lembani and the impressive Jack Chiwona through a penalty was enough to guide the bankers past a spirited Karonga United to collect four out of six points in their two assignments in Karonga after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mzuni FC on Saturday.

Despite a quiet opening to the game where chances were hard to come-by the crocodiles of Karonga looked the likely side to break the deadlock.

However, the Lilongwe based giants silenced the boisterous home support in the 16th Minute when Victor Limbani tapped in the empty net after the Karonga United keeper parried Jack Chiwonaa’s shot straight into his path.

The Silver’s goal spurred Karonga United into action and the home side went close to equalizing but Benard Msiska hit the post twice within a space of 5 minutes.

In the 40th minute the home side were dealt another sucker punch when the referee awarded Silver a penalty after Peter Mselema handled the ball in his on penalty area and Jack Chiwona from the spot ruthlessly dispatched the penalty past a helpless Lloyd Munthali.

The home side were given a lifeline three minutes later when they were also awarded a spot-kick after Mike Robert handled the ball following Antony Mfunes right wing cross and Shalief Chamama confidently stroked in the penalty to reduce the arrears at half time.

In the second half , Karonga United laid siege in the Silver’s goal but a combination of poor finishing, last ditch defending and goalkeeping heroics from Bright Munthali denied the home side a deserved equalizer and a share of the spoils.

Speaking in a post-match interview Silver Strikers team manager Francis Songo, expressed his delight in collecting three points in a tough encounter.

“We are really happy that we have come away from this game with all the three points in a tough hostile environment. We had to dig deep especially in the second half when our backs was against the wall but we did it,” said an excited Songo.

Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose lamented his sides poor defending in the Silver Strikers goals.

“We should have at least got a point today but our defending let us down in their goals as we really made big silly mistakes that has really cost us today,” Nyambose bemoaned.

Silver Strikers victory has taken them to 23 points on top of the summit of the TNM Super League from 10 matches a point clear of Nyasa Big Bullets who have 22 points from the same number of matches.

Meanwhile, Karonga United have dropped from 7th on the log table to 12th with 12 points from 12 games played so far.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :