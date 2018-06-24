Chitipa Utd maintain Simso league leadership

ChitipaUnited are still at the summit of the SIMSO Premier League in the northern region following the four points they have bagged in Mzuzu over the weekend, despite playing less games than other teams.

Coach Robert Mziza told Nyasa Times on Sunday at Zolozolo that Chitipa United are aiming at returning to the country’s top flight league.

After drawing 1-1 against Luwinga United on Saturday, the visiting Chitipa United had an assignment with Zolozolo FC on Sunday where they collected maximum three points to go top of SIMSO Premier League log table with 26 points from 10 games. Ekwendeni Hammers and Manyamula FC both have now 23 points each, from 12 games.

Chitipa United were so composed in the Sunday’s game at Zolozolo Community Ground and 16 minutes into the game, captain Irvin Mwakapenda’s shot from way out was cleared off the goal line.

The hosts, Zolozolo FC, had a lot to do in the first half as they spent much of the time defending in their own half. Overton Ngulube’s volley in the 31st minute missed the target by just a whisker. It was goalless at recess.

The visitors were in control of proceedings in the second half after introducing fresh legs of dread rocked Aubrey Chirambo for Christopher Mtambo in the 69th minute. Chirambo’s runs and swift dribbles on the right flank were dangerous for the home side as they kept committing fouls in their own half allowing Chitipa United to win more free kicks.

Chirambo was the master minder of an important attacking move for Chitipa United in the 80thminute; allowing Captain Irvin Mwakapenda to unleash a thunderous shot at goal which was saved by goalkeeper Lovely Mboma and first half substitute Isaac Kaonga was in a good position to direct the ball with his left foot into Zolozolo’s net.

When youthful referee Newton Nyirenda blew the last whistle after ninety minutes, it was Zolozolo FC 0 and Chitipa United 1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Chitipa United coach, Robert Mziza, said he knew Zolozolo were so prepared for them as an outfit with super league experience but praised dread rocked Aubrey Chirambo for lifting the team in the second half to win the game.

“I planned to win all the first ten games in the first round in a quest to returning to the country’s top flight league. It’s unfortunate that we have drawn two games but we are on top according to our plan. We are hopeful of getting back to the TNM Super League,” explained the confident Mziza.

The losing coach, Esau Gondwe, said his charges are copping up very well in the second tier league as new comers and hopes for a spirited performance as the league progresses.

Zolozolo United are second from the bottom of the log table with 9 points from 12 games. The league has 20 teams and Kabwafu United are anchoring the table with 7 points from 9 games.

