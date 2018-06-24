Tay Grin wows his Blantyre fans with free show

The thousands of people who turned up to see Tay Grin perform on Saturday in Blantyre with his celebration free show at Kamuzu Upper Stadium will live with the memories that they were there to witness probably the most successful artists of this generation.

The artist is celebrating his win of three awards at the recent Nyasa Music Awards.

There was little space left at the Upper Stadium on Saturday as the ‘Lubwa’ superstar proved once again that he is the master of the stage.

Tay Grin performed ‘Ndabwela’ mix with ‘Lean Back,’ ‘Stand Up,’ ‘Kanda,’ ‘Halleluah (Can You Feel It) ‘Chipapapa,’ ‘Sugar Mami,’ ‘Munthu,’ ‘One More Touch,’ ‘2 by 2,’ ‘Our Way,’ ‘Nyau Music,’ ‘Tola,’ and ‘Lubwa.’

However, it was ‘Lubwa,’ his latest song, which perfectly closed Tay Grin’s performance on Saturday.

The superstar has learnt to choose his battles and he has won most of his battles. The most notable battle he has won is to ignore the criticism and do what he knows best as the many awards and international performances are a proof of his achievements.

While some artists of his generation have worked tirelessly to dismiss what he has achieved, the multi-award winner has proved them wrong and his performance on Saturday was a landmark.

After performing ‘Lubwa’ for the first time at the Nyasa Music Awards in May, Tay Grin has made a huge statement through this song.

Tay Grin’s achievements on the local scene have polarised opinion but truth be told, the artist has reached the heights most artists of his age can only dream about.

From collaborating with international acts to appearing on international TV, dining with the most influential people globally to changing the lives of girls in Malawi, Tay Grin can decide to step back and celebrate his achievements.

However, he is an artist who has invested in his career, he strives for perfection and the fruits are there for all to see.

‘Lubwa’ is a huge testimony that the celebrated Nyau King will defend his corner. The song is about the useless talk that aims at trivialising what he has achieved. In all fairness, Tay Grin says, people should concentrate on his music and appreciate how much he has done to take music to the African continent and probably to the world.

In an interview after the performance, Tay Grin said it is good to see thousands of people all coming together peacefully to enjoy.

“I am blessed to have so many fans and I am truly thankful to them for their support all these years. It was an epic and successful second show in succession and I can’t wait to perform in Mzuzu where I will close this tour,” he said.

Blantyre show comes after Tay Grin thrilled Lilongwe fans with his celebration show at Masintha Ground.

