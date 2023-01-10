Silver CEO Chimbali quits over death threats

Silver Strikers chief executive officer (CEO) Thoko Chimbali has announced that he has stepped down due to death threats.

In his Facebook post, he said: “Silver Strikers is my home but when your life is at stake, consider your family first. My contract ends on 30th March 2023 with the company and I have asked the board not to renew it.

“Meanwhile I have decided to take leave till the end of my contract. Don’t take death threats lightly.”

In a separate interview, Chimbali confirmed that he has written Silver Strikers not to renew his contract.

“I have done my part and it’s times to let others takeover. I have taken my leave until the end of my contract,” he said.

But the media friendly administrator, said he was not done with football. You will see me in other football circles as football is in my heart.

Silver Strikers board chairperson George Kauza-Masina has also confirmed that Chimbali has quit and marketing and manager Faith Mzungu-Vilakazi has been appointed on acting capacity.

Meanwhile Chimbali’s resignation has drawn a public outcry with former Football Association of Malawi second-vice-president Pikao Ngalamira saying, life is more important than football

“Life is precious as much as I know football (later on Silver Strikers) is your passion. In all, thank the Almighty for the opportunity and experience. When one door is closed, many more are open

Another sympathise Amon Silence Banda said: “You have always been smart bro, family first. Wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”

