New UN Resident Coordinator in Malawi Rebecca Adda-Dontoh reports for duties

The new Resident Coordinator for the United Nations (UN) in Malawi, Ms. Rebecca Adda-Dontoh, on Tuesday presented her letters of credence to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Effectively, this means that Ms. Adda-Dontoh has officially reported for duties in the country.

In her discussion with President Chakwera, Addah-Dontoh reiterated the commitment by UN to continue collaborating with Malawi in advancing the 17 Global Goals popularly known as Sustainable Development Goals.

She also pledged continued support towards Malawi’s dreams of advancing the contextualization of UN Global Goals for Malawi in alignment with the country’s aspirations of becoming a self-reliant and inclusively wealthy nation as envisioned by the Malawi 2063 Agenda, the country’s second long-term development plan after the maiden Vision 2020.

On his part, President Chakwera said his administration remains vigilant to align key global development goals with “our aspirations in building a better Malawi for everyone”.

Adda-Dontoh replaces Maria Jose Torres Macho whose term expired in November 2021. During her tour of duty in Malawi, Torres led the UN System in support of efforts to achieve national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!