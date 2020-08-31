Silver coach Kabwe offload midfielder Limbani

Silver Strikers FC have shown midfielder Victor ‘Vibrey’ Limbani an exit door following recommendation from the Zambian coach, Daniel Kabwe.

According to Silver chief executive officer, Thokozani Chimbali, the midfielder was not in their coach’s plan, hence the decision to release him.

“The coach had recommended we release the player than keeping him when he was not in the coach’s plan. We reached mutual agreement and we have amicably partied ways,” said Chimbali.

He also disclosed that the club is reviewing and renewing contracts of some of players, including goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

Silver, also known as the Bankers, will renew players’ contracts expected to expire early and mid 2021.

This year alone, Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored side has axed nearly 20 players and promoted nine players from their Reserve side.

Notable players that were equally shown the exit after the arrival of Kabwe, Green Harawa, Timothy Chitedze, Ernest Tambe, Kondwani Mwaila, Lazarus Nyemera, Kelvin Shibwabwa, Newman Mwansamale, Elisha Nyirongo, Tanzanian Sherrif Shamama, Blessings Kameza, Mike Ntonyo, Damiano Kunje, Frank Sanudi, Mphatso Philiemon, Zikani Kasambara and Ronald Pangani.

There was no immediate comment from Victor Limbani, who also played for defunct Blantyre United and Nyasa Big Bullets, respectively.

The Bankers hired the Zambian coach after a poor run in the last season and Kabwe took over Abbas Makawa, who was hired from defunct Masters Security FC.

The club also hired former MDC defender McDonald Mtetemera and former Be Forward Wanderers midfielder McDonald Yobe as assistants to Kabwe.

Silver want the new coaching panel to win all silverware, in particular the TNM Super League in the yet to be kicked off season.

