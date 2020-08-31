Mpinganjira says no obvious successor to Mutharika: ‘DPP will bounce straight back’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) newly appointed apokesperson Brown Mpinganjira has said there is no obvious successor to the party’s leader Peter Mutharika, saying there will be leadership contest and the national convention will elect democratically the successor in level playing field.

But Mpinganjira said DPP will not be holding the convention soonest as Mutharika, the country’s immediate former president, is staying on until the party sorts the succession.

In an interview on Tiuzeni Zoona talk show on privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) radio, Mpinganjira said DPP may be going through political turbulence but will become more resolute and crucially much more effective at and correcting its past mistakes.

“Let me assure you this; very soon we will be doing a post-mortem on the future of the DPP and I can assure you that the in the next election DPP will win that election,” he said.

Mpinganjira, a veteran firebrand politician, stressed that Mutharika—who led the party back into government in May 2014 after two years in opposition following the death of its founding president Bingu wa Mutharika—remains the party’s leader is in full control but will not be leading the party to the next general elections.

He said the party will have his successor but cannot rush the process to avoid political ambush and that the leadership contest should be open.

“We want to give a chance to those interested to do so,” said Mpinagnjira.

Mpinganjira downplayed the DPP is facing political turmoil, arguing that differences in opinions does not mean misunderstandings per say as democracy accords chance of free speech and that majority should rule.

He insisted that DPP will remain a force to reckon with on the political front and probably reclaim power.

Socio-political and rights activist George Phiri said DPP needs “new leadership to start afresh, leaders that can bring transformation.”

DPP lost the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election to President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who partnered Mutharika’s then estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima of UTM Party on the presidential ticket. The winning pair amassed 58 percent of the vote.

