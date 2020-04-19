Silver, Eagles decide against appealing punishments

Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles football clubs have decided against appealing the punishments meted out on the clubs by Football Association of Malawi for the fracas during a FISD Challenge Cup semifinal.

Violence erupted during a FISD Cup semifinal involving the two sides at Civo Stadium last year, leading to a premature end of the match.

Eagles were leading 4-0 at the time and the result stood.

A disciplinary hearing conducted by Fam’s recently found both clubs guilty.

Silver Strikers were fined K2.9 million with their former striker Khuda Muyaba banned from playing for six months. Another player from the club Herbert Wayekha was also punished for taking part in the fracas.

Eagles were slapped with a K1 million fine.

In a surprise turn of events, both clubs have indicated that they are not appealing against the fines.

Silver Strikers Corporate and Communications Officer David Daniel Dauda says the club has been advised by its legal team not to appeal against the punishments.

Similarly, Eagles chairman Alexander Ngwala says his club has accepted the verdict and will honor the fine.

Eagles went on to win the Cup after beating Kamuzu Barracks on post match penalties during the final.

