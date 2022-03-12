Silver face Wanderers in Pamtsetse Bonanza final

Silver Strikers exacted a revenge on their loss to Nyasa Big Bullets in the Charity Shield after a 1-0 win in the Pamtsetse Bonanza yesterday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The result has pushed them to face Mighty Wanderers in today’s final at the same venue after they beat Civo United 2-0 in an early game.

Chawanangwa Kaonga scored in the 68th minute after Bullets, who were on the back-foot for a good part of the game, gave in to the pressure.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa attributed the loss to their failure to utilise their chances.

“We did not take our chances and our opponents utilise the chances they had. The boys did well when we consider that most of them had not been playing.

Silver Strikers assistant coach McDonald Yobe said the players approached the game as planned.

“It is a deserved win and the players put up a good performance. They put in a lot of hard work. Now we need to do the same against Wanderers,” he said.

On the other, hand former Bullets striker Chiukepo Msowoya shot warning shots that he would prove the People’s Team wrong for firing him when he scored a goal and had his penalty kick saved.

Ironically, Chiukepo beat his former Bullets teammate Ernest Kakhobwe who has joined Civo United after falling out with the TNM Super League defending champions over contractual issues. He also missed a penalty.

Vincent Nyangulu turned provider to Chiukepo to score the other goal for Wanderers.

In an interview, Mighty Wanderers vice-coach Joseph Kamwendo applauded the players for their reaction to the game to reach the Pamtsetse Bonanza final.

“It was a great performance looking at how our boys played in today’s game. We are very pleased with the outcome of the match. Our boys managed to score two goals, we could have scored three but that’s football. The technical panel is happy with today’s clean sheet and the play was very convincing even though we need to improve in some areas. We are ready for the final.”

Civo United coach Franco Ndawa also bemoaned his team’s lack of a cutting edge in the final third that led to his team to succumb to his former club.

“We missed Lawrence Chaziya but we improve as with time,” he said.

Civo finished fourth behind Wanderers while Bullets won the title with Silver as runners.

The Pamtsetse Bonanza was initiated to raise K50 million towards floods survivors, but the patronage on the Saturday did not give confidence that they target will be achieved.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!