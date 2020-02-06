Silver roll out player trials

Silver Strikers Football Club has rolled out player trials in a bid to beef up their squad.

This comes after the club recently announced it had fired about 18 players.

It was revealed that reasons for chopping the players was due to poor performance last season while others had their contracts run out.

Meanwhile, the trials that started on February 5 2019 are expected to come to an end on 8th February 2020.

They are taking place at Lilongwe Golf Club starting at 8:30 in the morning and 2:00 for the

afternoon session.

The team is eyeing league championship as well as to sweep all the domestic cups this season under their newly appointed Zambian Coach Daniel Kabwe.

In a related development, Blue Eagles Football Club have welcomed back the duo of Lazarus Deco Nyemera and Mphatso Philemon who had a short stint at Silver.

The two were among about 18 players that the Central Bankers offloaded recently.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles FC regroups next Tuesday to start preparations for the new season.

The club is also looking for new players to be recruited in its Reserve side.

The reserve side prospective players should be those who were born in 2001 or later than that.

“They should be those who were born in 2001 and anything later than that and have the talent and skills to play for Blue Eagles FC Reserve side. The trials start this weekend [7th and 8th February] and next weekend [14th and 15th February] at Nankhaka Ground from 8 am to 2 pm” said Club Media Officer Steve Kumalonje.

The players are reminded to bring their training kit and boot when coming along with an ID that certifies the date of birth or a letter from school or guardian.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :