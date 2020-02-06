Referring to Chimulirenji as Malawi VP is contempt of court – Law professor

A respected law professor has cautioned that following Constitution Court (ConCourt) order on Monday annulling the May 2019 presidential elections results and reverted the presidency to the pre-May 21 status, it will be contempt of court to refer to Everton Chimulirenji as vice-president.

Garton Kamchedzera, a professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said UTM Party president Saulos Chilima is the constitutionally recognised State vice-president as the court order is in effect.

Kamchezera said: “Following the court ruling Chimulirenji is no longer the Vice-President and if someone still refers to him as the Vice President that is contempt of court.”

Anyone found guilty of contempt of court risk serving three years in jail or paying a fine if convicted.

The law professor said Chimulirenji tenure as vice-president has been annulled by the ConCourt.

During the news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday , Chilima said he has not yet had communication with President Peter Mutharika upon resuming the official duties as the country’s second-in-command.

But presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani has since said “there is no reason warranting the President to touch base with him [Chilima].”

He also said Mutharika could not be meeting Chilima.

“Meeting him for what purpose?” he wondered.

Mark Bottomani, the minister of information and a government spokesperson, said he needed to consult on what the decision meant for the government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :