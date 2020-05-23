Silver to blow K40 million on contracts

Reserve Bank sponsored TNM Super League outfit, Silver Strikers, is expected to spend not less than K40 million on new contracts for its players.

The Lilongwe-based side has given 29 new contracts to some of its players including some that have been promoted from the reserve side.

The club says it will always be alert to negotiate new contracts with players whose contracts are coming to an end to avoid losing valuable players or falling into unnecessary transfer crises.

Chief Executive Officer for the club, Thokozani Chimbali, told a local radio station that the club will pay all the signing on fees and avoid owing players some money.

“Silver Strikers is a team that every player would want to play for. No player would want to leave. Even players from other clubs aspire coming to Silver.

“We need to pay all signing on fees and we don’t want to owe any player some money,” explained Chimbali.

The Bankers finished fourth last season with 53 points from 30 games.

