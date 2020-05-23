Tonse Alliance says DPP-UDF is family alliance

Leader of People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) Mark Katsonga who is in opposition Tonse Alliance, on Friday described DPP-UDF as a family alliance.

Speaking at Naisi ground in Zomba where Tonse Alliance held a rally, Katsonga urged people to vote for opposition torch bearer Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera which will transform all Malawians from poverty to prosperity.

He said Mutharika and Muluzi families are not only families that can rule this country.

“The alliance from two families can not compete with Tonse Alliance aiming at bringing change and unity among all Malawians,” he said.

PPM leader also reminded people in Zomba that Covid-19 pandemic is real saying they should follow precautionary measures.

“Corona virus is real, but our government has not helped us because instead of following right steps, they rushed to close down schools,” said Katsonga.

He believes that government wanted to receive funds from donors in order to put in their pockets.

In her remarks, former president Joyce Banda said he decided to join Tonse Alliance because has similar manifestos which can improve lives of all Malawians.

Leader of Citizens for Transformation (CFT) Timothy Mtambo hailed vice president for United Transformation Movement (UTM) Michael Usi and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Sidik Mia for being humble because they are the ones who made Tonse Alliance possible.

He said Usi and Mia are not selfish leaders because they allowed to pave way to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima to lead the alliance as President and runing mate respectively.

Mtambo also wishes all Commissioners from Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) to resign as well.

“I want all 10 apples from MEC to go, not only one,” said Mtambo.

DPP-UDF alliance was also at the same venue on Thursday where the First Lady Getrude Mutharika assured people that President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi will this year win fresh presidential elections.

