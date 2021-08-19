Silver whips misfiring Bullets to cruise through to prestigious FDH Bank Cup Semi – Finals

August bad-luck blues have as a matter-of-fate befallen the unlucky and misfiring bullets as it seems that it was all written in the stars for the Peoples team, Nyasa Big Bullets would not celebrate anything in this time of the year.

Fresh from from a heartache from losing a final cup tie against Uganda’s Express FC in the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar Es Salaam just last weekend in a similar fashion – crashing out through penalty shootout.

Lilongwe soccer giants, Reserve Bank-sponsored Silver Strikers FC progressed through to the semifinals of the sumptuous FDH Bank Cup after ousting Nyasa Big Bullets 4-2 through penalties at Silver Stadium on Wednesday in the capital, Lilongwe.

After 90 minutes, the two teams were neck to neck 2-2 with Stain Dave scoring twice for the bankers, while the People Team netted their goals through Hassani Kajoke and Zicco Mkanda.

Bullets were first to kiss the back of the net in the 4th minute courtesy of Hassani Kajoke, before an equalizer from the bankers and Dave was responsible.

On recess time it was 1-1,before Mkanda scored the second goal for Bullets in the second half.

When Bullets thought they have reached at FDH Bank ATM machine, alas! Dave spoiled the party as he snatched the ATM card with an equalizer.

In penalties, Bullets scored through Yamikani Fodya and Chimango Kayira, while Sankhani Mkandawire and Henry Kabichi missed.

Silver Strikers netted their penalties through Chisomo Mpachika, Patrick Macheso, Levisoni Maganizo and Mark Fodya.

Prince Phiri missed the spot-kick for the bankers.

Silver will now face Mighty Wanderers FC with Ekwendeni Hammers facing rookies Rumphi United.

FDH Bank and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) unveiled the FDH Bank Cup format that will see a total of 78 teams taking part nationwide.

The inaugural FDH Bank Cup will be staged for a period of four months from May to September.

The 62 participating teams coming from Southern, Northern and Central region will battle it out for available 16 slots that will see each of the teams pocket K500, 000.00, branded kit and 2 soccer balls.

The overall winner will pocket K25 million while the runner up will walk away with K8million, Semi- finalist will pocket K2 million and Quarter finalist will get K1million.

On top of the FDH Bank Cup, the bank is the official sponsor of The Flames to the tune of K180million, The Queens to a tune of K360 million.

