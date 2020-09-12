Silver’s Chakaka Nyirenda eyes legal advisory post at Sulom

The post of legal advisor is up for grabs at the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Annual General Meeting (AGM)to be held in Lilongwe on 26 September this year.

The post fell vacant when Muhammad Selemani joined the Football Association (FAM) as an executive member.

One person that has expressed interest to contest on the position is former Silver Strikers General Secretary, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

Chakaka, who is a lawyer by profession, says he knows problems faced by Super League clubs legally and is the right person to serve the clubs on that position.

“I have managed to reach out to all super league clubs and the response is quite overwhelming.

“You may recall that I have been Legal Advisor and General Secretary for Silver Strikers. I have also worked as a lawyer for 14 years. As such, I am aware of the problems clubs face and hope to serve them well. I know what improvements ought to be made regarding punishments that clubs receive as well as how funds are used,” he told a local radio station.

Two other people that have also expressed interest to contest on the position are Innocent Kadam’manja (another former General Secretary for Silver Strikers) and the current Blue Eagles General Secretary, William Nkhoma.

Nkhoma was in the north recently to try and convince Moyale Barracks Football Club, Ekwendeni Hammers, Mzuzu Warriors, Karonga United and Chitipa United to vote for him on September 26.

