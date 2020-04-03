Simbi pins down DPP propaganda machinery with court action

The decision by the High Court of Malawi to grant South Africa-based business tycoon Simbi Phiri a stay order against is victory against propaganda orchestrated by the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to tarnish his image and reputation.

The DPP social media propaganda machinery has been working on orders to fabricate and publish stories that Simbi – executive chairperson of Khato Civils (Pty) Limited – was arrested in South Africa over corruption and failure to execute a K100 billion (R2.2 billion) water project in Limpopo Province.

But it turned out that the billionaires businessman was never arrested in South Africa and the stories were a fabrication to injure his image and reputation following remarks that Simbi made in February that most ministers in DPP government get financial support from him and won parliamentary polls using his money.

Simbi instructed his lawyers Cassius Omar Chidothe of Chidothe and Company to sue the DPP propaganda machinery and obtain an injunction stopping them from peddling lies against him.

The High Court granted the injunction against Justice Mponda of Malawi Voice and State House Press Officer, Chauncy Mopho Jere, administrator of As it is Happening blog and lawyer Bob Chimkango administrator of My Malawi My Views blog who also works at Malawi Housing Corporation.

The order is restraining the DPP propaganda outlets from publishing stories about him and his company Khato Civils, a construction and engineering company headquartered in South Africa.

Simbi also demanded that the online pages and social media sites that published the stories should remove them from public view and offer a public apology.

DPP is angered by the revelations Simbi made that he supports most of the Ministers with money.

The management of Khato Civils recently released a statement refuting the media allegations from desperate people regarding the arrest of its Simbi Phiri in South Africa.

Khato Civils was awarded by Malawi government $500 million (K400 billion) Salima-Lilongwe water project.

In May 2017, Khato Holdings Limited unveiled to the media multi-million kwacha machinery for the construction of the pipeline from Lake Malawi in Salima to Lilongwe to ease water problems in Lilongwe, disclosing that $13 million (K9.8 billion) had already been invested in the project.

President Peter Mutharika in July 2017, hit at development partners for allegedly interfering in the project’s implementation.

But Mutharika did not name the development partners allegedly pushing for the halting of the project.

