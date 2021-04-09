Singleton conference at Soul Savers Church on Saturday

Lilongwe-based Soul Savers Church says all is set for the most anticipated singles conference which is aimed at building concrete foundation for relationships for the youth before marriage.

Dubbed ‘Singles special deliverance and counseling service,’ the conference will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Church’s headquarters in Lilongwe Area 25, Msungwi.

Pastor Wingolo and his wife to conduct conference for singles

The conference to be led by the church’s Pastor Steve Wingolo is also aimed at offering spiritual wisdom on developing Godly relationships and teaches on how God-led companionships can be built and sustained.

According to pastor Wingolo, curbing the alarming rates of divorces and relationship breakups need special prayers.

“This conference will also help prevent singles from making wrong choices as regards future spouses and those who were divorced are also encouraged to come, we will hold hands in prayer with them,” He said

Quoting the Holy Bible in the book of James 1 verse 16 ; Wingolo said “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.

“A good husband or a good wife comes from God, and those who are ready to get married should come so that we can pray together and get what is best for us.”

The pastor believes that building healthy relationships will result into more productive families that will in turn build a health and a prosperous nation.

The conference which will start at 9 O’clock in the morning promises to be a pillar of hope to the family structure in the country.

Apart from the preaching of the word, the day will be spiced up with special music performances by Soul savers praise team.

