SISMO Premier League teams using make-shift fences to generate income

Teams in the northern region second tier league have of late embarked on an initiative to usemake-shift fences in a bid to generate revenue for their teams, charging K200.00 per head for the spectators.

The idea started last season with a few teams in Karonga, Mzimba and Chitipa where some teams were using planks commonly known as “zigwagwa” in the northern part of Malawi but in the central region, the phenomenon has been there for a number of teams that play in the Chipiku League for some seasons now.

Of late, soccer fans in the city of Mzuzu have seen Zolozolo United and Mchengautuba United following suit as they are using canvas material to erect make-shift fences around their football grounds.

An official for Zolozolo United, William Kanyenda, said football fans in Mzuzu are slowly getting used to the system and it is a good initiative for generating revenue for the teams.

“People have now realized that watching football is no longer free these days. We spend a lot in managing the teams and so there is need to embark on an income generating initiative,” said Kanyenda.

Chairperson for Mchengautuba United, David Katete, said the revenue realized through this initiative is for home teams and is never shared with visiting teams in the league.

General Secretary for the Northern Region Football Association, Masiya Nyasulu, said this was a welcome development but there was need for the association to give proper guidance so that the money should be shared by both teams involved in a particular match, adding that NRFA will also be demanding a certain percentage from the gate collections.

But one analyst observed that it was too early for NRFA to start thinking of getting a share from the meager finances before the initiative takes root.

“The NRFA should leave the teams alone this season and simply provide guidance but to start demanding a share from this initiative at this stage would be greed on the part of NRFA,” he said.

