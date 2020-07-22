Six jailed 6 years for possessing pangolin
Mchinji Magistrate’s Court has sentenced six people to six years imprisonment each for being found in possession of a pangolin.
The six are Chifundo Moses, 23, David Njanji, 32, Chitenje Kwenda, 58, Moses Issa, 35, Bicycle Banda, 27, and Chisomo Banda, 20.
The court learned through State prosecutor Eugino Yotamu that on January 30 this year police got information that some people were selling a pangolin at Guillime Trading Centre.
In his submission, Yotanu said the six deserved a stiff punishment as the offence was organised and it endangered wildlife in the country.
SI KAMBA UYU????
So you lock up an ex mp from zomba for 18 months for abuse of office and robbing it’s constituents of development, yet lock these fools for some kak animals that would help no bloody malawian for six years… A shit justice system indeed…
Better 6,Koma those Chinese 11 zachepa