Six jailed 6 years for possessing pangolin

July 22, 2020 Sarah Munthali - Mana 3 Comments

Mchinji Magistrate’s Court has sentenced six people to six years imprisonment each for being found in possession of a pangolin.

The suspects were selling this Pangolin

The six are Chifundo Moses, 23, David Njanji, 32, Chitenje Kwenda, 58, Moses Issa, 35, Bicycle Banda, 27, and Chisomo Banda, 20.

The court learned through State prosecutor Eugino Yotamu that on January 30 this year police got information that some people were selling a pangolin at Guillime Trading Centre.

In his submission, Yotanu said the six deserved a stiff punishment as the offence was organised and it endangered wildlife in the country.

FEW GOOD MEN
Guest
FEW GOOD MEN

SI KAMBA UYU????

3 hours ago
Louis Malemu Onions jr
Guest
Louis Malemu Onions jr

So you lock up an ex mp from zomba for 18 months for abuse of office and robbing it’s constituents of development, yet lock these fools for some kak animals that would help no bloody malawian for six years… A shit justice system indeed…

5 hours ago
444444No
Guest
444444No

Better 6,Koma those Chinese 11 zachepa

5 hours ago
