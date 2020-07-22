Herbalist jailed for obtaining money by false pretence

Balaka Second Grade Magistrate’s Court on Monday convicted and sentenced a false herbalist to 30 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour for obtaining money by false pretence.

Balaka Police Station spokesperson Felix Misomali identified the convict as David Lamiyasi, 40.

He said the convict committed the crime in February, 2020 at Phalura in the district.

Misomali said Lamisayi posed as a herbalist and obtained K3 million from Nickson Chitsulo, 27, who sought his services to have his money protected from robbers.

“The offender threatened the complainant that failure to give him some more money for the job underway would lead to death of the complaint,” said Misomali.

According to the police publicist, the complainant kept on giving the money to the offender and by the time he was arrested, the money paid amounted to K3 million.

According to Misomali, the Second Grade Magistrate slapped him with 30 months imprisonment with hard labour upon pleading guilty.

Lamiyasi comes from Mkwete Village in Traditional Authority Nthache in Mwanza District.

