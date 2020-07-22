Malawi police hunt for DPP governor over violence: Mzomera says ‘self-isolating’

July 22, 2020 Nyasa Times 15 Comments

Armed officers from Malawi Police Services raided the  house of  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor  (North) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira in an apparent attempt to apprehend him, but left empty-handed after not finding him.

Mzomera: Wanted by police

Northern  Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the raid, saying the law enforcers want to arrest Ngwira over his alleged involvement in a 2016 political violence case.

“We have a warrant of arrest for him,” said Kalaya.

Kalaya said Police managed to speak to Ngwira on his mobile phone and  he promised to hand himself but he remains at large.

When Nyasa Times contacted Ngwira on phone, he said he was  in “self –isolation.”

Said Ngwira: “I am self-isolating due to the Covid-19 .”

He declined to say where he was.

But Ngwira said  he will surrender himself to police, saying he is aware that they want him arrested on what he described  as  fallacious charges

Ngwira claimed the new government is on political repression campaign — creating a  climate of fear and intimidation — mostly targeting the DPP.

According to police, Ngwira was the mastermind of the violence which DPP cadres caused when they disrupted a solidarity rally for the opposition parties at Chibavi Ground in Mzuzu on March 20 2016.

The 2016 rally was addressed by President Lazarus Chakwera representing Malawi Congress Party (when he was opposition leader), Alliance for Democracy leader Enoch Chihana, and  then People’s Party third vice-president Kamlepo Kalua.

Last week, police in Mzuzu arrested DPP’s deputy director of operations Joe Nyirongo, popularly known as Big Joe, alongside George Mwamtobe, Lumbani Munthali and Thembisile Nkosi for the incident.

But when they appeared before senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu, police prosecutor Betty Msowoya said they alleged that they got instructions from their leader.

Lawyer representing the four, Christon Ghambi, revealed that the said leader was Mzomera Ngwira.

Among others, the DPP cadres are accused of causing bodily grievance harm, unlawful assembly and proposing violence.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Self isolating or self hiding, kikikikiiiiiiii. You thought you were the untouchables. Mukhaula simunati.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Neno
Guest
Neno

Covid or no covid please arrest him,So that this should carry a message to other people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Ngwira hiding behind Covid 19 kkkkkkkk.Just surrender yourself, it's a payback time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Zede
Guest
Zede

That's a good one, self isolating? 😁😁😁

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lumbani
Guest
Lumbani

I agree people must be arrested and stiff sentences given etc but let's remember that time waits for no one. Can development programs please run concurrently with these arrests. 5 years is not a long time. Within 3 years UTM will already have started touting SKC as next presidential candidate so let's get going with development programs too.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

It’s pay back time, never again in our country’s history shall anyone be attacked for attending a political rally of his choice..be it opposition or not.

Mr Mzomera was a hooligan who received favours from the DPP govt for intimidating ordinary Malawians to submit to his political orientation forgetting that Malawian is a multiparty democracy.

Never again shall DPP cadets fly in our face with impunity…..

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Malawi walero
Guest
Malawi walero

Boma kusowa zochita ndi nkhani zopanda pake. Nthawi imeneyi tikufuna ndondomeko zabwino kuti ana athu abwerere ku sukulu please. Mkumalimbana ndi ma refused politicians basi. Mayiko anzathu kuli CORONA koma ali busy kumayika dongosolo lokwanila la maphunziro kuti ana adzinka ku sukulu.

Nde ngati CORINA imeneyi ipitilira mpakana 2023 basi ana axingokhala osaphunzira basi eni akenu muli pheee mkuti dziko lasintha pomww mkupha tsogolo la ana? Shame🙈🙈

Vote Up-4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mtonga Mwana
Guest
Mtonga Mwana

You can also play your part. Let Mzomera Ngwira and all those who committed crimes answer. Ukafuna kukhala lawyer wawo, please join the case unlike making useless stinking comments. Ngati nawenso unapanga nawo, join him in quarantine chaka chake ndichino.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

tiyeni tiziwerengako zocitika.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

You are an enemy of justice no wonder you have come up with such comments.Koma udziwe ichi mlandu suwuola.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nyapakwanja
Guest
Nyapakwanja

ndondomeko ziklipo kale, musayiwalenso kuti pali ndondomeke zo mangila zifwamb. kapena ndiwe mmodzi wa iwo?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

Are you in Malawi or in Romania?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chechinawa
Guest
Chechinawa

Malawi wa lero bodza, maiko wa nzanu ake wati? Ndinu a Cadet basi mukulira, dzilirani bambo. Inu muli guru losafunila Malawi zabwino. B honest with me do u think Peter Mutharika was good for Malawi? A' m a big supporter of UDF but Peter being a Professor he is worse than amangwetu(Bakili).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chechinawa
Guest
Chechinawa

Plz let those pple pay for what they hve done to their fellow citizens, there's no witch-hunting of any kind plz Malawians, open u r eyes, Malawi belongs to all of us Msanje to Chitipa. Malawi doesn't belongs to Mutharikas, Muluzis,Chakweras, Chilimas, Banda's, Chilumphas, u name them, the only problem with Malawians school sikupindulirani taa, munazolowera kuombera m'manja anthu omwe mwayika pampando, Mbuzi inu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chechinawa
Guest
Chechinawa

U could not believe that Mzomera Ngwira is a Tumbuka, the way he behaves u will think that he is a Yao, Tumbukas r peace loving fellas

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares