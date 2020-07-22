Malawi police hunt for DPP governor over violence: Mzomera says ‘self-isolating’
Armed officers from Malawi Police Services raided the house of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (North) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira in an apparent attempt to apprehend him, but left empty-handed after not finding him.
Northern Region Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the raid, saying the law enforcers want to arrest Ngwira over his alleged involvement in a 2016 political violence case.
“We have a warrant of arrest for him,” said Kalaya.
Kalaya said Police managed to speak to Ngwira on his mobile phone and he promised to hand himself but he remains at large.
When Nyasa Times contacted Ngwira on phone, he said he was in “self –isolation.”
Said Ngwira: “I am self-isolating due to the Covid-19 .”
He declined to say where he was.
But Ngwira said he will surrender himself to police, saying he is aware that they want him arrested on what he described as fallacious charges
Ngwira claimed the new government is on political repression campaign — creating a climate of fear and intimidation — mostly targeting the DPP.
According to police, Ngwira was the mastermind of the violence which DPP cadres caused when they disrupted a solidarity rally for the opposition parties at Chibavi Ground in Mzuzu on March 20 2016.
The 2016 rally was addressed by President Lazarus Chakwera representing Malawi Congress Party (when he was opposition leader), Alliance for Democracy leader Enoch Chihana, and then People’s Party third vice-president Kamlepo Kalua.
Last week, police in Mzuzu arrested DPP’s deputy director of operations Joe Nyirongo, popularly known as Big Joe, alongside George Mwamtobe, Lumbani Munthali and Thembisile Nkosi for the incident.
But when they appeared before senior resident magistrate Peter Kandulu, police prosecutor Betty Msowoya said they alleged that they got instructions from their leader.
Lawyer representing the four, Christon Ghambi, revealed that the said leader was Mzomera Ngwira.
Among others, the DPP cadres are accused of causing bodily grievance harm, unlawful assembly and proposing violence.
Self isolating or self hiding, kikikikiiiiiiii. You thought you were the untouchables. Mukhaula simunati.
Covid or no covid please arrest him,So that this should carry a message to other people.
Ngwira hiding behind Covid 19 kkkkkkkk.Just surrender yourself, it’s a payback time
That’s a good one, self isolating? 😁😁😁
I agree people must be arrested and stiff sentences given etc but let’s remember that time waits for no one. Can development programs please run concurrently with these arrests. 5 years is not a long time. Within 3 years UTM will already have started touting SKC as next presidential candidate so let’s get going with development programs too.
It’s pay back time, never again in our country’s history shall anyone be attacked for attending a political rally of his choice..be it opposition or not.
Mr Mzomera was a hooligan who received favours from the DPP govt for intimidating ordinary Malawians to submit to his political orientation forgetting that Malawian is a multiparty democracy.
Never again shall DPP cadets fly in our face with impunity…..
Boma kusowa zochita ndi nkhani zopanda pake. Nthawi imeneyi tikufuna ndondomeko zabwino kuti ana athu abwerere ku sukulu please. Mkumalimbana ndi ma refused politicians basi. Mayiko anzathu kuli CORONA koma ali busy kumayika dongosolo lokwanila la maphunziro kuti ana adzinka ku sukulu.
Nde ngati CORINA imeneyi ipitilira mpakana 2023 basi ana axingokhala osaphunzira basi eni akenu muli pheee mkuti dziko lasintha pomww mkupha tsogolo la ana? Shame🙈🙈
You can also play your part. Let Mzomera Ngwira and all those who committed crimes answer. Ukafuna kukhala lawyer wawo, please join the case unlike making useless stinking comments. Ngati nawenso unapanga nawo, join him in quarantine chaka chake ndichino.
tiyeni tiziwerengako zocitika.
You are an enemy of justice no wonder you have come up with such comments.Koma udziwe ichi mlandu suwuola.
ndondomeko ziklipo kale, musayiwalenso kuti pali ndondomeke zo mangila zifwamb. kapena ndiwe mmodzi wa iwo?
Are you in Malawi or in Romania?
Malawi wa lero bodza, maiko wa nzanu ake wati? Ndinu a Cadet basi mukulira, dzilirani bambo. Inu muli guru losafunila Malawi zabwino. B honest with me do u think Peter Mutharika was good for Malawi? A’ m a big supporter of UDF but Peter being a Professor he is worse than amangwetu(Bakili).
Plz let those pple pay for what they hve done to their fellow citizens, there’s no witch-hunting of any kind plz Malawians, open u r eyes, Malawi belongs to all of us Msanje to Chitipa. Malawi doesn’t belongs to Mutharikas, Muluzis,Chakweras, Chilimas, Banda’s, Chilumphas, u name them, the only problem with Malawians school sikupindulirani taa, munazolowera kuombera m’manja anthu omwe mwayika pampando, Mbuzi inu.
U could not believe that Mzomera Ngwira is a Tumbuka, the way he behaves u will think that he is a Yao, Tumbukas r peace loving fellas