Exit Tukula, enters Chiusiwa as new Malawi assets declaration director

July 22, 2020 Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has hired  social scientist  Micheal Chiusiwa  as the new  Director of Public Officers’ Declaration of Assets  (the directorate), replacing  lawyer Christopher Tukula  whose contract  expires next month.

The assets directorate deputy director Michael Chiusiwa
Tukula: Leave the directorate next month at the end of his tenure

Chiusiwa was serving as the assets directorate deputy director.

His appointment  to the directorate  -which will be responsible for receiving and verifying declarations of assets of public officers, including the President and members of Parliament (MPs) -was made after successfully convincing PAC  in interviews which were held on June 21 .

“Chiusiwa was the successful candidate following interviews with PAC and  has been appointed the new director,” said  the directorate’s spokesperson Tiyamike Phiri.

The office of the  assets directorate director has been pegged at Grade D which, according to our findings in the public service regulations, is almost equivalent to that of Supreme Court judge.

Among his duties, Chiusiwa  would be tasked with annually gazetting names of officers who have declared their assets.

Chiusiwa  holds a master of science in public policy degree obtained from the University of Bristol, England; and a bachelor of social science degree obtained at Chancellor College, University of Malawi.

He started his career as foreign service officer responsible for political affairs in the Ministrry if Foreign Affairs before joining Parliament in 2002 a a committee clerk.

Before his appointment as first deputy  director of the directorate, Chiusiwa was head of Parliamentrat Comkittee System, an oversight organ of the National  Assembly.

PAC is yet to hire the deputy director, who  will be in grade E, which is equivalent to the position of High Court judge.

Stain
Guest
Stain

When did they advertise?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Destroyer of liars
Guest
Destroyer of liars

When you say that someone has a degree in social science what exactly is that degree as there are many social science subjects? Is it economics, philosophy, geography, history, sociology or what?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

whats your interest liars

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Declaration of Victory and third Revolution
Guest
Declaration of Victory and third Revolution

Tukula did nothing apart from chasing women.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Captain
Guest
Captain

Well I don't know about that but, congratulations to the new guy.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
M Cheka Chilenje
Guest
M Cheka Chilenje

kkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
