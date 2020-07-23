SKC fulfils promise to Chintheche United, donates football gear

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has fulfilled the pledge he made during the June 23 fresh presidential election campaign to help Nkhata Bay-based Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Premier League side Chintheche United FC by donating football equipment.

The equipment includes two sets of uniform, socks and 25 footballs.

NFRA general secretary Masiya Nyasulu commended Chilima for the donation, saying unlike in the past when leaders were concentrating on helping two football power houses – Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers – the support to Chintheche United will inspire the club which finished fourth last season in the league to improve.

Nyasulu said there are many teams that lack material that Chilima donated.

Team manager for Chintheche United, Wilson Ngwira said the club was “grateful” to Chilima for fulfilling his pledge and that the donation will motivate the players.

He promised that the club will ensure that “the donation is used properly.”

Meanwhile, UTM Party which Chilima leads has applauded the vice-president for fulfilling the pledged.

Secretary General for UTM, Patricia Kaliati, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Community Development, said Chilima, has proved that “we will fulfil what we promised during the campaign.”

