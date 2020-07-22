National Registration Bureau boss fired: ‘Cadet’ Somanje services ‘no longer required’

Government has terminated the contract of National Registration Bureau (NRB) chief director Mackford Somanje as the Lazarus Chakwera administration continues to get rid of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elements in government.

A letter signed by chief secretary to government Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi dated July 21, 2020 says Somanje’s services are no longer needed at the bureau.

“I write to inform you that pursuant to Article 1X of the Local Employment Contract which you signed with the government, your services are no longer required and have consequently been terminated,” says the letter in part.

Chikhosi says in the letter that Somanje would get a three-month salary in lieu of notice and 15 per cent gratuity following the termination of the contract.

In the run up to the court sanctioned fresh presidential election, NRB was accused by the opposition of registering under age children in the Lhomwe belt in what the opposition said was meant to give president Peter Mutharika a chance to win.

