2nd Malawi police officer dies after contracting coronavirus

A police officer has died after contracting Covid-19 in Zomba just days after Eastern region police headquarters was shut down after the police officer tested positive for the virus.aNational Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed of the death.

This brings to two the number of police officers who have died of the disease.

Kadzera said the officer worked at the prosecution department at the Eastern region police headquarters.

“We have closed the offices to allow for the fumigation of the offices,” he said.

Kadadzera said all police officers who came into contact with the officer are now in self quarantine.

He said the police work for the region is now done at Zomba police station.

In Nkhata Bay, 10 inmates and three prison warders have tested positive for Covid-19.

In the Covid-19 situation update of July 20 2020, Dr John Phuka, co-chairperson of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, said 909 of the 3 045 cases were imported infections while 2 136 were locally transmitted. To date, the pandemic has claimed 65 lives.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!