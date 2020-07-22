Kagame to visit Malawi to hold bilateral talks with Chakwera

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is due to arrive in Malawi on August 11 2020 for a two-day official visit in what would be viewed as a show of confidence from international leaders, Nyasa Times has learnt.

According to an officials at Foreign Affairs ministry, President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will host the Rwandan leader and his wife “on a 2 days state visit beginning on the 11th of August, 2020 at New State House in Lilongwe. “

The Malawi and Rwandan leader are expected to hold bilateral talks.

Kagame last visited Malawi in 2007 when Bingu wa Mutharika was president and inaugurated a 3.3km road named after him.

Chakwera, who won the June 23 fresh presidential election, recently said he had spoken sto Kagame “as part of my quest to forge strategic partnerships towards the strengthening of Capable Democratic Developmental States across the Great Rift Valley.”

He said the aim is “to leverage the bounties of our natural and human resources for the shared prosperity of our peoples.”

Kagame is revered for stopping Rwanda’s genocide and engineering what admirers call an economic miracle.

In 2000, Kagame inherited a country that had been torn apart by genocide. But he has rebuilt the country to a stable, prosperous, unified and, in large part, reconciled.

Social services, such as education, healthcare, housing and livestock are provided to the needy, with no distinction of ethnicity or region of origin – two forms of discrimination that characterised the governments leading up to the genocide against the Tutsi, which Kagame, as leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), brought to an end.

But his critics see a despot who crushes all opposition and rules through fear

Chakwera, on his part is advancing a mantra of clearing the rubble that has put Malawi into ruins under the previous regime of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

