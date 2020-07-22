Sparks at Msokho House but no fire, says Malawi Revenue Authority

July 22, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has allayed concerns that a fire broke out at its head office Msokho House in Blantyre, saying there were only “a spark” from a power extension in one of the offices .

No fire at Msonkho House

“As per safety requirements, all employees had to evacuate when the alarm and siren were triggered,” said MRA spokesperson Steven Kapoloma.

MRA staff had resumed work  normally.

Firefighters from the Blantyre City Council arrived at the site at 11am, but returned after they were told there was no fire.

Dunduza Jnr
Guest
Dunduza Jnr

I recommend that Army or Police be placed to guard MRA offices as DPP and their corrupt partners in the business community will try again and again to burn down the offices of MRA to destroy evidence. Chunara deals are only a tip of the ice burg as bigger and more revealing scams will soon be revealed. Indian Dons will pay to destroy the evidence. Please on the guard.

3 hours ago
Nyekhwest .
Guest
Nyekhwest .

What a coincidence..

3 hours ago
