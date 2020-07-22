Sparks at Msokho House but no fire, says Malawi Revenue Authority
The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has allayed concerns that a fire broke out at its head office Msokho House in Blantyre, saying there were only “a spark” from a power extension in one of the offices .
“As per safety requirements, all employees had to evacuate when the alarm and siren were triggered,” said MRA spokesperson Steven Kapoloma.
MRA staff had resumed work normally.
Firefighters from the Blantyre City Council arrived at the site at 11am, but returned after they were told there was no fire.
