SKC pledges to develop sports from grassroots level

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is fondly called SKC, has pledged to develop sports from grassroots level particularly football once he take over presidency next year.

Chilima, campiaging to run for presidency through the United Transformation Movement (UTM), said this on Saturday when he addressed his Eastern Region followers at the Gymkana Club in Zomba.

According to Chilima, football standards have drastically gone down due to the abandonment of some initiatives that used to produce talent like youth leagues and national schools competition.

He therefore promised to bring back or the sports competitions that involves primary and secondary school students.

SKS said just like any other country, Malawi as a country can be proud to produce soccer stars that can even compete in European leagues.

Meanwhile, the UTM Leader has called upon the corporate world to provide financial support towards soccer and other sporting disciplines.

Some of the great talents to have emerged in Malawi football from national schools competitions from older and new generation include Kinnah Phiri, Jack Chamangwana, Peterkins Kaira, Frank Sinalo, Young Chimodzi, Joseph Kamwendo, Robert Ng’ambi among several others.

