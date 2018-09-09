 Silver slash Bullets lead to 6 points

Silver Strikers returned to the second position of the TNM Super League and closed the gap with leaders Nyasa Big Bullets to six points, with 10 games to play after they narrowly beat Nchalo United 1-0 at Silver Stadium on Saturday.

Thuso Paipi’s second-half goal proved vital for the Bankers against relagation-threatened Nchalo and provided a perfect tonic for their hopes to challenge Bullets for the title.

“The title dream is back on track,” remarked stand-in assistant coach Peter Mgangira.

“We will fight to the end,” he added.

The bankers, who have 40 points now, have displaced defending champions Be Forward Wanderers for second position , leading them by a point.

Both sides having played 20 matches.

Nchalo, who anchor the log table with 12 points from 20 games, will seek to recover from the loss when they face Masters Security at Dedza Stadium on Sunday.

