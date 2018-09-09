Kaliati hits at DPP branding of UTM as ‘satanic movement of prostitutes’: Stop insulting Malawi women

United Transformation Movement (UTM) secretary general Patricia Kaliati has issued a stern warning to the governing Democrtaic Progrrssive Party (DPP) to stop insulting women who patronise UTM rallies by calling them prostitues.

This after a video clip went viral on social media where controversial DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha told a rally last week that all women who patronise UTM rallies as ‘Mahule’ [prostitutes].

But Kaliati speaking at UTM rally in Zomba on Saturday said women will not tolerate such insults from Mchacha or any politician, saying such demeaning remarks are tantamount to insulting all women in Malawi.

“This should be the first and last time for someone to utter such remarks. They should stop. If they continue we women will mobilise ourselves and march in the streets with bare breasts to show our anger,” warned Kaliati.

Kaliati said women who patronise rallies are decent women who are either working, doing businesses or house wives.

She said women need is to be empowered and not be insulted.

Commenting on the development, governance commentators Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that it is worrisome that the entire DPP leadership has failed to discipline Mchacha “who continue to practice savage and intimidating politics to suppress the voice of reason. “

He said: “In fact, by failing to discipline their regional governor the entire DPP leadership have demonstrated to be accomplice to all this.

“The name calling of UTM leaders as satanic and prostitutes is uncalled for and one can easily be sued for that. Sadly, Mchacha will get away with this just as the previous blunders.”

Meanwhile, UTM member Bon Kalindo has laughed off DPP officials skeptical remarks about the movement’s promise to create one million jobs in a year, saying they are upbeat about their ambitious pledge.

Speaking as director of ceremonies at Zomba rally, Kalindo maintained that the promise by Chilima will be fulfilled and urged all the doubting Thomases to be patient and watch the movement transform lives of people in the country once voted into power.

