Skefa Chimoto, Joe Gwaladi to perform at Mulhako wa Alhomwe fundraising show

Mulhako wa Alhomwe, a cultural heritage group, has underscored it’s intent to stage this year’s annual cultural festival with a fundraising show slated for this Saturday, 12th June 2021 at Chonde culture heritage center in Mulanje.

This year’s annual cultural festival is scheduled for 10th October at the same venue and the grouping has lined up a number of fundraising activities that will take place between June and September.

The group expects to raise not less K5 million from this music show with renowned musicians Skefa Chimoto, Joe Gwaladi and Gibo Pearson billed to perform at the event, which had pegged at K2000 per head.

Patrons will also be treated to various Lhomwe dances and foods, including gongolosi, a highly touted ‘sexing aiding’ tuber in the Southern Region.

“While the steering committee is still drawing the budget for the festival, we decided to start mobilizing resources so that we shouldn’t be caught off guard.

“We hope people will support us in cash and kind as we look forward to holding great cultural festival, coming after a one year-long break due to Covid-19 restrictions. We would like to raise resources in good time to avoid eleventh minute hitches,” said Pius Mvenya, Chief Executive Officer for Mulhako wa Alhomwe.

Mvenya claimed the nation needs Alhomwe person just like it needs a Chewa, Tumbuka, Sena and others to prosper.

He also said the country needs support from the business community regardless of who owns it.

He therefore urged all Lhomwe communities to be proud of their tribe and cultural values.

“We are a people with roots, connected by bloodlines, and there are many of us. Don’t change your names, let people know you.

“We don’t need to have a Lhomwe head of State to do well. We don’t need a party that a majority of Lhomwes to be appreciated as a tribe. All we need is unity and harmony to be hardworking, friendly, loyal, loving and let’s together raise our children to be proud Lhomwe and become better citizens,” he stated.

He further urged the current administration to stop perceiving Lhomwes as followers of the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to him, one’s tribe is by birth and blood while party membership is by membership and expandable.

“You can change some Lhomwes from being DPP members to any party members, but you will never change us from being Lhomwe to Ngondes’ or Ngonis’ or Tumbukas’ or Chewas. We are born and we will live and die Lhomwe’s,” he contended.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe, headed by Board of Trustees and coordinated by a secretariat (now under Mvenya), was formed in 2007 by the late President Bingu wa Mutharika to resuscitate, preserve and promote culture among Lhomwe people, who are spread across the country.

