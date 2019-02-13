Slash electricity tariffs, Consumers Association of Malawi  tell Mera  

Consumers Association of Malawi (Cams) has told Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority to slash electricity tariffs following the switching off of diesel generators by Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) hdue to increased hydro electricity generation resulting from heavy rains the country is getting.

Escom and Egenco have been running separate diesel back-up power generators due to low water levels in the Shire River that led to reduced hydro electricity generation.

The expensive generators brought in a mere 25 megawatts on the grid which had little impact when water levels in Shire river went down significantly during the dry season.

Egenco senior public relations officer Moses Gwaza said electricity production now stands at 250 megawatt (MW) from hydro plants and generators.

He said the current combined installed generation capacity is 411.60MW and the available generation capacity is 342.05MW.

